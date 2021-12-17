Letter: Interests and Freedoms

Dear Editor,

Congressperson Chris Stewart of Utah recently sent out a mailer titled, “Protecting our Interests and Freedoms.” He included a quote that he attributes to himself: “Liberty has never come from the government. Liberty comes from We the People.”

Kudos to Mr. Stewart for correctly believing that freedom ultimately comes from the people! But great sadness for his misunderstanding of the rule of law. In actuality, liberty almost always comes from the government. That is because government is required to follow the Constitutional law, and a good Constitutional law has a bill of rights for the people.

When a democratic nation’s highly ethical and highly intelligent founders pass away, at times ignorant people work their way into leadership. When that happens, the only thing that sustains liberty are the words written in stone in the foundational law and implemented by the government.

In his mailer, Mr. Stewart is providing a kind of electoral propaganda that is contradicted by the entire history of democracy.

Kimball Shinkoskey

Woods Cross, Utah

