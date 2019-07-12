I have never written a letter to the editor but feel we all should get involved with what I call a travesty. I don't know how many of you are familiar with the deadly disease scleroderma, but it is becoming one a lot of people are being diagnosed with more and more. If you don't know anything about it, Google it and learn.
We have a really amazing young, Lady Dee Burlile from Meridian, who is fighting this with all of her strength along with her amazing husband and three children. But Dee isn't just fighting the disease; she is fighting the insurance companies to get help with the tremendous cost of not only her medication but all of her medical care. She is tough but having to deal with all that goes along with having this devastating illness, she is also being told the insurance companies will not cover a lot of the cost.
We all have to ask "Why not?" There should be no question at all that this should be covered, and she and her family can at least have some peace in their lives knowing they will be taken care of by a company they pay into for just these kind of tragic medical issues. But most of us have been there. We all pay and pay our premiums, and then when you need the care, the company turns their back on you.
I am writing this in hopes that someone with the knowledge to help Dee and her family will come forward and give advice, as this is becoming way too much for this young mother. Dee is not only fighting for herself but for everyone who has been stricken with scleroderma and their families.
Maxine Kulhanek
Twin Falls
