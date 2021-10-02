 Skip to main content
Letter: Insist on the truth
Letter: Insist on the truth

"Oh, yeah? Sez who?"

It is time to dust off this colloquialism and use it to thwart the smothering effect of asinine lies that are inundating us. It is time to counteract them by insisting on verification with a simple "Sez who?" For example:

"The corona virus is a hoax and hundreds of thousands of American deaths reported are just a fabrication." Sez who?

"The Covid vaccine kills, or implants a spyware chip in our bodies, or changes our RNA, or makes men impotent." Sez who?

"People should take horse dewormer instead of getting the scientifically safe vaccine." Sez who?

"The Democrat Party is a Satanic cult of pedophiles and child traffickers." Sez who?

"Trump is God's chosen one." Sez who?

"The domestic terrorists who stormed the U.S. Capitol Jan. 6 in an attempted coup to overthrow our Democracy were really just peaceful patriots visiting." Sez who?

And perhaps the most atrocious lie of all, the Big Lie: "The 2020 election was widely fraudulent and Trump, not President Biden, really won." Sez who?

We should stop the steady stream of stupid statements by insisting on the truth. When confronted by craziness, demand to know the authenticity. Simply ask, "Who says?"

Eleanore Burkhart

Twin Falls

