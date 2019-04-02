In 1911, the state legislature proposed two amendments to the Idaho Constitution. One provides that legislation could be begun by the people of the state. The other provided that the people should reserve to themselves the power to repeal or reject any act or measure passed by the legislature. They were approved by the people at the general election of 1912.
The amendment was flawed; it did not state the number of signatures that were required. In 1915 the legislature passed a law setting the required number of signatures. Gov. Moses Alexander vetoed the law. It wasn't until 1938 that the first referendum was passed.
In 1984, anti-initiative forces persuaded their friends in the legislature to double the number of signatures required to place an initiative on the ballot. The bill was introduced without a hearing, voted on and sent to the governor within twenty four hours. It was vetoed by Gov. John Evans.
In 1999, the forces that attempted to limit the initiative process in 1984 with the anti-term limits forces were successful in getting the legislature to pass the anti-initiative law. The new law drastically increased the distribution requirement that lead to not one initiative being on the 2000 ballot. The Federal District Court for Idaho found this law to be unconstitutional. It would appear that if this new law is challenged in court, it will be found unconstitutional.
Edward Easterling
Kimberly
