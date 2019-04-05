Letter: Initiative bill usurps voters
I seldom let the politics of the Idaho Legislature upset me. Now, I am more than upset, and every resident of this state should share my feelings. The legislature of this state is making an attempt to usurp any voting constituent in this state from having the ability to create and pass an initiative, leaving the ability only to those who posses huge sums of money — usually out-of-state interests that hold no interest in Idahoans well-being.
Senate Bill 1159 will effectively take away one’s ability to ever get an initiative brought before the fine voters of this state. Essentially, this is a huge power-grab by the legislature to remove a century-old constitutional right Idaho voters have enjoyed. It has been able to bring laws into effect our legislature didn’t have interest in giving their constituency. It has given the voter the ability to correct laws that they have found unjust, as well as making laws they felt were needed that the legislature wouldn’t consider.
This is a right for Idaho voters that the legislature is wanting to remove from the average voter of this great state and has been passed by the state senate and has been sent to the house for ratification, then will be sent to Gov. Little’s office for signature and made into law upon signing.
Little pledged to the voters of Idaho in his State of the State address “to give the citizens of Idaho a reason to be confident in state government by making government responsive, transparent and accountable.” Obviously, this bill is 100 percent to the contrary. My suggestion if this bill gets signed into law, we start eliminating every senator, representative and the governor the next election — voting for any candidate running to retract this bill.
Craig Fisher
Twin Falls
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.