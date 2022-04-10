Letter: Inform yourselves on school levies

Magic Valley Chorale is a treasure

Magic Valley Chorale’s performance this year was exceptional in every way from the selection of musical pieces to the performances-both collectively and individually- to this year’s theme: Remember. It was an opportunity to acknowledge the lives that were lost the last few years to those now in Ukraine. The music invited me into the experience of grieving. not just alone, but surrounded by those in my community. I can’t express just how moving and unexpected this was for me. A warm applause to those in the choir and to Carson Wong, the director, who expressed the theme of loss and rebirth so vividly through music; a theme that is so fitting for this time of year. I encourage all who weren’t there to attend the next performance! This is such a treasure to the Magic Valley.

Sincerely,

Sarah Howard

Inform yourselves on school levies

Unhappy Local School District Levy didn’t pass? Or voting again on a School Levy? Do something about it! Vote the state primary election for candidates whose record/platform “clearly” shows they’re addressing the States’ Constitution, specifically, (in part)….”establish system of free schools”…. The Constitution states:

Section 1. LEGISLATURE TO ESTABLISH SYSTEM OF FREE SCHOOLS. The stability of a republican form of government depending mainly upon the intelligence of the people, it shall be the duty of the legislature of Idaho, to establish and maintain a general, uniform and thorough system of public, free common schools.

Why a “gap” between State payments & schools actual operating cost? State not fully funding schools, as mandated by the constitution & ordered by the State Supreme Court? Has your District presented/enlisted County Commissioners to motivate State legislators/Governor, to fund public education? Why aren’t legislators pursuing/introducing legislation, setting priority in funding schools, per Constitution/Supreme Court order? Are we as taxpayers already paying taxes to the State for education, and the State is using those dollars elsewhere, not adhering to the State Constitution regarding fully funding education? If this is the case, why should taxpayers pay twice for public education?

Every elected official plays a role and can stimulate the next higher level to action by simply putting on record their invitations to meetings of the next level of officials.

89 of Idaho’s 115 school districts have supplemental levies. The Idaho Association of Counties (http://idcounties.org) whose endeavors include: to influence State legislative priorities exists. What has your county commissioner(s) done through that organization to address school funding complying with the State’s constitution? A current Idaho County commissioner, former State legislator, should have an inkling how the legislature works. Inform yourselves, explore the Association of Counties website, see the members, and draw your own conclusions.

Gary Seloske

Grangeville

