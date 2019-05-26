In our community, there exists a group of people who is seldom known by most of the populace. They are the mentally disabled, an entire class of people with their own feelings and motives, but often forgotten. Today, I aim to bring them into the light and allow people to become more accepting of them.
What some people fail to realize is their potential as functioning members. I can not tell you how many times I have heard people, even close to me, mock them out of ignorance of what they really are. For example, the disabilities they hold are used as basic insults and nothing more, and even you can hear this. It is always too familiar that someone is called a “tard” for doing something wrong. But what the user neglects to think about is that maybe the actual retards of the world are not as dumb and absent-minded as they believe.
There is a class in my school full of aspiring minds of the disabled variety, and no matter what their mental ailment is, they can speak true wisdom. Some even spend all their time during lunches playing strategy card games, things that require a massive amount of understanding and comprehension to play well. And I can speak from experience, since I am one of these kids. It breaks my poor heart to watch others mindlessly insult my people without even realizing that we are people, too.
And to you, esteemed reader, I ask of you one thing. Become educated and learn about the mentally disabled communities near you. It will open your eyes, heart and mind.
Ebin Thomas
Twin Falls
