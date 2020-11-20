Letter: Incredible that people voted for Trump

It is incredible to me that over 60% of Idaho voters supported Donald Trump's legacy of deceit, flattery, and immorality as opposed to knowledgeable decency and quiet dignity of President-elect, Joe Biden. I'm not going to ask anyone to help me understand, but offer a suggestion to increase your understanding: Please awaken your faculties through searching and study of the scriptures. They are a reliable source of truth in an effort to strengthen our power of discernment in the decision making process. Not being able to read is sad, but maybe even sadder is being able to read and not reading.