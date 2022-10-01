Letter: In response to Roe v. Wade Pro-Choice and Pro-Life

In response to Roe v. Wade Pro-Choice and Pro-Life comes down to a woman’s right to or not to choose birth control! I am not addressing rape or incest! If you are choosing to not have a baby, make sure you are using or on birth control! Once a woman gets pregnant the baby’s developing body is not her body! The developing baby is growing inside of her body! There is no justification for dissolving/murdering a human life! There is not one fetus that has started out to not become a human! It may be developing in a woman’s body but it is not anyone’s life to take!
If you want to take a stance for Pro-Choice or Pro-Life, let’s offer free birth control and greater support to pregnant women and single Moms! Let’s join together and make an impact without the fight over the consequences that could be avoided in the first place!
Tricia Luanne
Twin Falls