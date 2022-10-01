Letter: In response to Roe v. Wade Pro-Choice and Pro-Life

In response to Roe v. Wade Pro-Choice and Pro-Life comes down to a woman’s right to or not to choose birth control! I am not addressing rape or incest! If you are choosing to not have a baby, make sure you are using or on birth control! Once a woman gets pregnant the baby’s developing body is not her body! The developing baby is growing inside of her body! There is no justification for dissolving/murdering a human life! There is not one fetus that has started out to not become a human! It may be developing in a woman’s body but it is not anyone’s life to take!