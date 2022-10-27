Letter: In response to Chris Huston’s column on immigration

Chris’s liberal view seems to think that it’s Jes’us in a straw hat from the 1950s as an individual coming across to work on a farm. Instead, only 1% would seek farm work, most are urban from over 100 countries seek a higher standard of living. In fact, only about 7% meet our immigration laws for staying. Polls have indicated about 1 billion people in the world would like to live here. Biden has opened the border to recruit as many as possible; his future Democrats. Chris berates and condemns Governors Abbot and Desantis for shipping illegals north, while the Democrat Mayor of El Paso has shipped more north than both combined. 9,322 illegals to where ever they want to go, and Biden has been shipping many more thousands since he opened the border, mostly in the dead of night in total secrecy.
According to Federation for American Immigration Reform (FAIR) 4.9 million illegals, including 9000.000 gotaways, have crossed our border since Biden took office; the population of Ireland. In one month 469 million lethal doses of Fentanyl was seized at the border. This is probably a small sample of the drugs that got through while Border Patrol was distracted by thousands of crossers. 748 have died on our side of the border this year. It is unknow how many hundreds died on the Mexico side or how many rapes and tortures occurred.
Martha’s Vineyard kept their illegals for 40 hours, until they were shipped off to a military base. NYC is asking 1 billion dollars for caring for less than 1% of this migration.
Chris needs to go to the County Commissioners and request we accept our share, about 10,000. We’d be glad to build some housing, schools, and provide jobs.
Terry Platts,
Gooding