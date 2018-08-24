The 2018 Idaho governor’s race suggests a paraphrase of the famous first line of the “Communist Manifesto”: “Progressives of the world, unite! You have nothing to lose but Idaho’s chains!”
The governor’s race here is not taking place in a corner. Idaho has a reputation, and you can bet that the right-thinking people from far beyond our borders see an opportunity to open purses and bring enlightenment to the gun-toting, Bible-quoting, overbreeding, white male chauvinistic, flag-waving Idaho masses. How? Put a Democratic governor in office. And this goal is entirely apart from any personal or ideological characteristic of the candidate.
So, watch out, Idaho … here comes the money.
Monty Ledford
Aberdeen
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.