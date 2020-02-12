Every future president will face the constant risk of being impeached for their executive decisions by a congressional body controlled by a different political party.
Jon Jacobson
Twin Falls
Jon, Every president, past and future, has and will always face the risk of being impeached by Congress for the president's executive decisions and all other applicable conduct, whether controlled by their own party or a different political party. The difference in the case of Mr. Trump's impeachment was a) the choice to only impeach on two counts when there were literally dozens of other provable cases of misconduct that rose to the level of impeachable offenses and b) the arguably totally unlawful refusal of the Trump administration to provide any documents whatsoever that likely proved deeper guilt and culpability of his actions in regard to the two counts forwarded to the Senate. The latter obstruction was abetted by what was also an arguably contra judicial action by the Senate Majority Leader and the GOP Majority to absolutely forbid any testimony by direct and germane witnesses to the key aspects articulated in the articles of impeachment.
As to the House's choice not to develop a comprehensive bill of the totality of Mr. Trump's misconduct in office that will remain a riddle, wrapped in a mystery, inside an enigma. The true lamentation Jon, is that the GOP has become so sycophantic in its embrace of "Trumpism" as a cult of personality that refuses to see, let alone prosecute any wrongdoing of this president. That is the true tragedy of the last three years. The GOP has marched us, head held high, into the status of a Banana Republic where the only thing missing is re-designation of America's the chief executive office as "Generalissimo." He has initiated full on utilization of the Justice Department under AG Barr as an avenue for saving Trumpist friends from standard prosecutorial norms (i.e. Roger Stone in recent days), and threats of a variety of levels of retribution to any and all levels of individual or state resistance to his policies or world view (e.g. funding of federal projects in California and travel regulations affecting New York). It should be noted that when he imposes his wrath upon entire states, he indiscriminately disadvantages his GOP Trumpist supports as sacrificial lambs to the greater message. He couldn't care less. Don't mess with Generalissimo Trump. He has done likewise with nearly every cabinet level agency, inverting the mission from the intention of congress and the people of the United States, with the severest implementation of mission revision in states with the strongest progressive voting patterns… again the heck with the effect on his own supporters in those states.
Yet, as terrible as Mr. Trump's actions are, the enabling of his maliciousness by the GOP is even more contemptable. They fear his retribution as much as anyone else in America. Yet, when they had the chance to end his abuse of power (which in my opinion includes the kind of political intimidation he daily exercises upon GOP officials and appointees), thy were too spineless to free themselves. See the articles below for the list of impeachable offenses that remain unacted upon. And as the conservative George Conway so presciently state very recently. Trump may need to be impeached again.
The long and the short of it is Mr. Trump is the one defecating in his own bathtub. He can't blame anyone else for being stained and called out by his own actions.
https://theintercept.com/2019/12/19/a-z-trump-impeachment/?comments=1
https://www.theatlantic.com/ideas/archive/2019/05/impeaching-trump-reasonable/588496/
https://thehill.com/homenews/administration/482518-george-conway-we-might-have-to-impeach-trump-again
