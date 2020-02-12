{{featured_button_text}}
Letters to the editor, mailbox, mail, letter
(Courtesy photo)

Every future president will face the constant risk of being impeached for their executive decisions by a congressional body controlled by a different political party.

Jon Jacobson

Twin Falls

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
1
0
0
0
1

Load comments