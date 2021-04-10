Letter: Immigration reform is necessary

Regardless of political beliefs, immigration has and always will be a controversial talking point. While some people are opposed completely to illegal immigration, others are not as bothered by it. One thing can be understood, the idea of legal immigration seems to be approved by most, it is when a person is here illegally that tends to stir the pot. The current system in the United States for immigration is set up for failure. According to Bier from the Cato Institute, “It will take decades and — in some categories — a half century or more to process everyone else waiting now” (Bier, 2019). In that same article it mentions that 14% of people will die before seeing a green card due to waiting times. A system that can take 50 years just to process is a failed system. If your local DMV was “backlogged” and told you that they needed 50 years to get you a new license, would you drive without a license to avoid waiting the 50 years? In no way is illegal immigration justified, however, it is hard to judge or belittle a person without trying to understand where they are coming from. The immigration system needs to be reformed. The government has set it up for failure and fifty years of waiting periods is illogical. With a success in reforming immigration policies illegal immigration will not be as common which will potentially put an end to one our nation’s most controversial problems. I urge you to email or call your local representatives and advise them of your stance on reforming immigration policies. With enough support and pressure to our representatives, we can encourage the first step in sending a message to our elected officials.