I confess that, until this year, I didn’t know the numbers. Oh, I knew that Idaho was solid red almost everywhere but didn’t realize that our House is 59 out of 70 GOP and our Senate is 29 of 36 GOP.
Massive imbalance. Explains the continued failure to address serious health, education, environment, housing, ethics and infrastructure issues. The lobbyists run Boise by wining and dining legislators egregiously; the state departments have little oversight; and nothing meaningful gets done.
Worse, ignorance of these numbers is rampant. When asked, most people tell me that the GOP has a simple majority instead of the lopsided tilt that exists.
If you’re happy with what you’ve gotten from Idaho government the last four years by voting overwhelmingly Republican, then keep right on doing it.
If not, there’s a foolproof way to change it.
Gary Hoffman, M.D.
Ketchum
