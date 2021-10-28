Letter: I'm voting Brown and Cutler

I often get asked who I am supporting in the upcoming Twin Falls City elections. This year I am endorsing Jason Brown for seat 1, Spencer Cutler for Seat 5 and Chris Reid for Seat 6. Chris is unopposed. Jason Brown and Spencer Cutler have the attributes that one looks for in a council member. Good experience, level headed and seem to understand the role of a city and the council. Because when it comes down to it. The role of a city is to fix pot holes, make sure the water and sewer is running smoothly and keep us safe from fire and crime. Sprinkle in some zoning and well maintained parks and you have the nuts and bolts of a city. Please join me in voting for Jason, Spencer and Chris.