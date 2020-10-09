Letter: If you don't read

If you don’t read

I constantly hear the phrase “I don’t read.” Once at a book signing, I heard it from a teenager and I said, somewhat ungraciously, “That’s good. McDonald’s is often in need of employees who are happy working their whole career at minimum wage and never learning anything new or advancing.” Sound cruel, but the boy didn’t seem to mind, more’s the pity. Lately, I hear it mostly from seniors and it makes me want to cry.

If you don’t read, you surrender your thought process to Hollywood and the media. You don’t have to think, they’ll do it for you. They’ll tell you how to vote, what to eat, what movie to watch (probably something from a comic book or cartoon characters), what car to buy. Those store items at eye-level, chips, candy, soda, not meat or vegetables. The most popular anything is usually most popular because the most money is spent on its advertising. Today there are many ways one can avoid learning for years — computer games, social media of what a friend had for lunch, what they really think of a mutual friend, using a 3D printer to make plastic dinosaurs, not a part that might be used to replace an otherwise unobtainable part in some classic car or a part needed for a family member’s wheelchair.