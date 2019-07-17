Scientists still search for the reservoir host for Ebola. But we need search no more for the reservoir host of racism, xenophobia, anti-immigration, white nationalism — and let's not forget homophobia and sexism — in America. Since 2016, it has been the Republican Party led by President Donald Trump. He has raged with total impunity from fellow Republicans including our own federal delegation and former Congressman Labrador — a Trump fan-boy like the others.
Now Labrador is our state Republican Party chair. Between his Trumpism and his Tea Partyism, look out Idaho.
Now Rep. Barbara Ehardt — R-Idaho Falls — 27 other House Republicans and the Idaho Freedom Foundation feel totally confident launching a divisive, racist Trump-Republican attack on Boise State University for helping disadvantaged students, especially those who come from diverse backgrounds.
Rather than own up to their Trump-Republican attack on these resources for disadvantaged students trying to succeed in life, they site costs of the programs. These are the very legislators who are still under funding kindergarten through university in our state.
If this is not you, dear Republican voter, quit voting Republican. Give some serious thought to voting for the Democratic party, which actually believes in helping others, like you did the Medicaid Expansion.
Dallas Chase
Boise
