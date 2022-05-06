 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: If the Republicans take control of Congress, you can say goodbye to democracy

It’s pretty simple. If the Republicans take control of Congress this fall, you can say goodbye to democracy.

Representative McCarthy and sycophants from the previous administration have brought us one step closer to tyranny. The “Big Lie” was successfully used by Hitler to take over power. Those Republicans in congress who continue to spread the Lie, are traitors to the Constitution, and your vote. The ongoing invasion in Ukraine by Putin should make all of us consider who, and what is invading our democracy in America.

Marc Longley 

Ketchum

