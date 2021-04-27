Letter: If bars are open, pools should be, too

According to the Center for Disease Control website, "There really is no evidence that COVID-19 can be spread through water in pools or hot tubs or water play areas," says Grant Baldwin, Phd.,co-leader of the CDC's community interventions and at-risk task force.

A broad review of data on coronaviruses in water environments released ahead of print in the July 2020 issue of "Water Research" upholds the notion that COVID-19 does not spread through water. The CDC website also details that children pose the lowest risk of contracting the virus. The April 20 Buhl Herald featured a story on the April 12 Buhl City Council meeting regarding ongoing concerns about the Buhl City pool. The 2020 summer season saw the Buhl pool closed the entire period. Proposals for 2021 season include limiting patrons, eliminating slushies, eliminating lessons, with possibly some flexibility on rules as the summer progresses. All for you own good. Ironically, the Buhl Beer Fest and the Sagebrush Days beer garden were approved at the same meeting with little or no restrictions.