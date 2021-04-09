 Skip to main content
Letter: Idaho's self-absorbed leaders
How did we get self absorbed people to represent Idaho? These are the changes our electives want to make and it seems like they care too much about having power and control. House Bill 332 is heavily lopsided in favor the rich. According to analysis by the Idaho Center for Fiscal Policy, the average household in the top 1% would receive $8,863. The average low-income Idahoan would receive just $78. The bill will put Idaho at risk of losing nearly $400 million in federal funds for roads, water projects, broadband, and other critically-needed infrastructure. This is because the federal American Rescue Plan, enacted a few weeks ago, stipulates that states will lose a dollar in federal funds for each dollar they cut in taxes. Idaho is dead last out of 50 states in K-12 education funding per student. This bill will lock us into last place by giving away funds that could be invested in our kids.

Gabriella Gonzalez

Jerome

