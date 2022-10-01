Letter: Idaho's representatives need to embody Idaho values

Hard work. Integrity. Hospitality. Leaving things better than they were found.

These are the Idaho values I was raised on. It’s time Idaho’s representatives embodied Idaho values!

The past few years, I’ve been embarrassed by the smugness, negligence, and extremism of some Idaho officials. A few have gotten too big for their britches. Russ Fulcher has spent over $300,000 on his campaign while refusing to debate his opponent. Mike Simpson’s campaign surpasses $1 million. Mike Crapo? Over $6 million!

On the other hand, Kaylee Peterson is traveling to meet hard-working Idahoans. She’s asking about our issues. Her campaign barely exceeds $20,000. The Idaho I know values character over money. Kaylee is working to earn your respect and support. She’s a sixth-generation Idahoan who’s knowledgeable, passionate and committed to working across the aisle for Idahoans.

Officials must be held accountable for shirking responsibilities. Elections shouldn’t be bought. Let’s look past Republican, Democrat, or Independent. Let’s elect Idaho candidates with Idaho values.

Join me in voting Kaylee Peterson, a woman of Idaho values, for Congress.

Lacey Watkins

Moscow