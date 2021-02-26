Letter: Idahoans freedom is threatened

Idahoans’ freedom is threatened

The freedom of Idaho citizens is being threatened. Our common voice and rights—guaranteed by the Idaho Constitution — are being taken away. Why? State Senator Vick is sponsoring a bill that would virtually end citizen ballot initiatives. This is a very big deal. The power of citizens to prevent tyranny by Idaho Legislators is so fundamental that one of the very first things in the Idaho Constitution is the citizens’ right to ballot initiatives. Even so, the state legislature has made the ballot initiative process extremely difficult. Citizens must gather signatures from six percent of number of voters in previous election, in more than half (18) of the 35 Idaho legislative districts. That’s a very high bar. But Senator Vick wants ALL 35 legislative districts to be subject to the six percent signature requirement. The result? Ballot initiatives would cease to exist in Idaho. Citizens lose. The framers of Idaho Constitution would be horrified. What can you do? Call State Affairs Committee Secretary Twyla Melton at 208-332-1326. Insist on speaking to each of the nine members of State Affairs Committee personally. Tell them you oppose Senator Vick’s bill to virtually eliminate the right of Idaho citizens to ballot initiatives. It’s unconstitutional and tyrannical. Simple as that. Elizabeth Corker Hailey