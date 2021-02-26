 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Idahoans freedom is threatened
0 comments

Letter: Idahoans freedom is threatened

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Letters to the editor, mailbox, mail, letter
(Courtesy photo)

Idahoans’ freedom is threatened

The freedom of Idaho citizens is being threatened. Our common voice and rights—guaranteed by the Idaho Constitution — are being taken away. Why? State Senator Vick is sponsoring a bill that would virtually end citizen ballot initiatives. This is a very big deal. The power of citizens to prevent tyranny by Idaho Legislators is so fundamental that one of the very first things in the Idaho Constitution is the citizens’ right to ballot initiatives. Even so, the state legislature has made the ballot initiative process extremely difficult. Citizens must gather signatures from six percent of number of voters in previous election, in more than half (18) of the 35 Idaho legislative districts. That’s a very high bar. But Senator Vick wants ALL 35 legislative districts to be subject to the six percent signature requirement. The result? Ballot initiatives would cease to exist in Idaho. Citizens lose. The framers of Idaho Constitution would be horrified. What can you do? Call State Affairs Committee Secretary Twyla Melton at 208-332-1326. Insist on speaking to each of the nine members of State Affairs Committee personally. Tell them you oppose Senator Vick’s bill to virtually eliminate the right of Idaho citizens to ballot initiatives. It’s unconstitutional and tyrannical. Simple as that. Elizabeth Corker Hailey

The freedom of Idaho citizens is being threatened. Our common voice and rights—guaranteed by the Idaho Constitution — are being taken away. Why? State Senator Vick is sponsoring a bill that would virtually end citizen ballot initiatives.

This is a very big deal. The power of citizens to prevent tyranny by Idaho Legislators is so fundamental that one of the very first things in the Idaho Constitution is the citizens’ right to ballot initiatives. Even so, the state legislature has made the ballot initiative process extremely difficult. Citizens must gather signatures from six percent of number of voters in previous election, in more than half (18) of the 35 Idaho legislative districts. That’s a very high bar. But Senator Vick wants ALL 35 legislative districts to be subject to the six percent signature requirement. The result? Ballot initiatives would cease to exist in Idaho. Citizens lose. The framers of Idaho Constitution would be horrified.

What can you do? Call State Affairs Committee Secretary Twyla Melton at 208-332-1326. Insist on speaking to each of the nine members of State Affairs Committee personally. Tell them you oppose Senator Vick’s bill to virtually eliminate the right of Idaho citizens to ballot initiatives. It’s unconstitutional and tyrannical. Simple as that.

Elizabeth Corker

Hailey

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter: Letter to Sen. Heider
Letters

Letter: Letter to Sen. Heider

Letter to the editor: The bill to make the initiative process more difficult flies in the face of democracy, in the face of representative government, and in the face of representation.

Letter: Republicans aren't split
Letters

Letter: Republicans aren't split

Letter to the editor: To the contrary, the US House and Senate votes around Trump’s second impeachment displayed almost total unity in favor of the Bully-in-Chief. 

Letter: Trump treatment is McCarthyism revisited
Letters

Letter: Trump treatment is McCarthyism revisited

"Donald Trump did not deserve to be treated the way he has been even before he was elected. This is McCarthyism revisited. The entrenched swamp creatures (politicians and mainstream media) have viciously attacked him..."

Letter: It's still important to wear a mask
Letters

Letter: It's still important to wear a mask

Letter to the editor: Why have the state legislatures, the governor and that county commissioners decided that they have all the answers and that it is not necessary to wear a mask during this killer pandemic?

Letter: Shame on Us
Letters

Letter: Shame on Us

Letter to the editor: When my dad was in the Legislature he’d say if you’re trying to figure out what influenced a certain vote you only had to remember one thing.

Letter: Trump Unhinged
Letters

Letter: Trump Unhinged

Letter to the editor: I believe the 43 Senate Republicans who voted for acquittal entered the proceedings with closed, corrupted minds. 

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News