 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: Idahoans deserve the truth from our government

  • 0
Letters to the editor, mailbox, mail, letter
(Courtesy photo)

On August 19th, Idaho U.S. Senator Risch, Ranking Member of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, posted some shockingly deceptive misinformation on Twitter.

He linked the evil Islamic State (ISIS) terrorist El Shafee Elsheikh to Assad's Syria, misleading Idahoans to also conflate ISIS with the Syrian Government.

In the real world, the exact opposite is true: ISIS is trying to overthrow Assad and the Syrian Government. If President Biden made such a gaff, Republicans would use it as further evidence of Biden's mental incompetence brought on by extreme old age. Granted, Risch is only six months younger than Biden, but I would still disagree. This was an intentional obfuscation meant to further a dangerous neoconservative pro-war agenda.

This is an outrage because Idahoans deserve the truth from our government — particularly in matters of war.

People are also reading…

Bjorn Handeen

Coeur d'Alene

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter: It is past time to get out of the United Nations

Letter: It is past time to get out of the United Nations

Letter: It is past time to get out of the United Nations. Since the UN's founding in 1945, it's basic philosophy is both anti-American and pro-totalitarian. It ignores God's existence and implies that it grants rights as provided by UN law. 

Letter: Facilities matter

Letter: Facilities matter

Letter: I will be voting “yes” to Blaine County School District’s much-needed Plant Facilities Levy on Tuesday, August 30th.

Letter: Mr. Hightower’s selective disgust

Letter: Mr. Hightower’s selective disgust

Letter: Mr. Hightower is opposed to professional golfers plying their trade to the highest bidder. He is outraged that some of those golfers did not turn their backs on the opportunity to acquire what amounts to generational wealth.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News