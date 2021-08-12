Letter: Idahoans deserve answers from senators

Idahoans deserver answers from Senators Risch and Crapo on why they have helped move forward a $1.3 trillion dollar “infrastructure” bill.
In June a bipartisan group of Senators including RINO Mitt Romney decided to move forward on an ”infrastructure bill” which will cost the tax payers over $1.3 trillion dollars. This bill was touted as being a “stand alone bill,” and would not be linked to the $3.5 trillion “infrastructure” bill the House Democrats wants to pass through a process called reconciliation – a simple majority vote. However, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi stated in a recent press conference she would hold the $1.3 trillion dollar bill up in the House unless both the House and Senate bills are passed in tandem – both bills in tandem being more than the US annual GDP.
Following Senator Mitt Romney’s suit, 17 Republicans to include Idaho Senators Risch and Crapo helped move the $1.3 trillion bill forward. Idahoans deserve answers from the Senators on why they decided to support the outrageous spending – considering the senators ran their election campaigns on fiscal conservatism.
In 2020 I wrote a letter to the editor emphasizing the devastating impact the CARES act would have by transferring wealth from the poor to the wealthy. Now America’s most vulnerable are feeling the impact of the CARES Act through unfettered inflation – taxation without openly raising taxes. The reckless spending will continue to hurt America’s middle class and lower class and cause even more inflation.
The local media has been mute on pressing Idaho representatives on the important issues. Idahoans deserve transparency and explanations. Idahoans also have a right to know how Idaho Congressmen Simpson and Fulcher plan to vote when these bills arrive in House.
“No bill is better than a bad bill.”
-Former President Trump
David Leavitt
Twin Falls