Letter: Idahoans deserve answers from senators

Idahoans deserver answers from Senators Risch and Crapo on why they have helped move forward a $1.3 trillion dollar “infrastructure” bill.

In June a bipartisan group of Senators including RINO Mitt Romney decided to move forward on an ”infrastructure bill” which will cost the tax payers over $1.3 trillion dollars. This bill was touted as being a “stand alone bill,” and would not be linked to the $3.5 trillion “infrastructure” bill the House Democrats wants to pass through a process called reconciliation – a simple majority vote. However, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi stated in a recent press conference she would hold the $1.3 trillion dollar bill up in the House unless both the House and Senate bills are passed in tandem – both bills in tandem being more than the US annual GDP.

Following Senator Mitt Romney’s suit, 17 Republicans to include Idaho Senators Risch and Crapo helped move the $1.3 trillion bill forward. Idahoans deserve answers from the Senators on why they decided to support the outrageous spending – considering the senators ran their election campaigns on fiscal conservatism.