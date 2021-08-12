 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Idahoans deserve answers from senators
0 comments

Letter: Idahoans deserve answers from senators

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Letters to the editor, mailbox, mail, letter
(Courtesy photo)

Idahoans deserver answers from Senators Risch and Crapo on why they have helped move forward a $1.3 trillion dollar “infrastructure” bill.

In June a bipartisan group of Senators including RINO Mitt Romney decided to move forward on an ”infrastructure bill” which will cost the tax payers over $1.3 trillion dollars. This bill was touted as being a “stand alone bill,” and would not be linked to the $3.5 trillion “infrastructure” bill the House Democrats wants to pass through a process called reconciliation – a simple majority vote. However, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi stated in a recent press conference she would hold the $1.3 trillion dollar bill up in the House unless both the House and Senate bills are passed in tandem – both bills in tandem being more than the US annual GDP.

Following Senator Mitt Romney’s suit, 17 Republicans to include Idaho Senators Risch and Crapo helped move the $1.3 trillion bill forward. Idahoans deserve answers from the Senators on why they decided to support the outrageous spending – considering the senators ran their election campaigns on fiscal conservatism.

In 2020 I wrote a letter to the editor emphasizing the devastating impact the CARES act would have by transferring wealth from the poor to the wealthy. Now America’s most vulnerable are feeling the impact of the CARES Act through unfettered inflation – taxation without openly raising taxes. The reckless spending will continue to hurt America’s middle class and lower class and cause even more inflation.

The local media has been mute on pressing Idaho representatives on the important issues. Idahoans deserve transparency and explanations. Idahoans also have a right to know how Idaho Congressmen Simpson and Fulcher plan to vote when these bills arrive in House.

“No bill is better than a bad bill.”

-Former President Trump

David Leavitt

Twin Falls

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter: Giddings has no ethics
Letters

Letter: Giddings has no ethics

Awww, Priscilla Giddings (Republican, White Bird), you poor baby! Did the mean ol' legislative ethics committee vote to censure you, and to remove you from only one minor committee assignment? How dare they?

Letter: Regarding the Jack-Pot Dispensary
Letters

Letter: Regarding the Jack-Pot Dispensary

There comes a point where hide-bound beliefs must at least entertain civil and reasoned counter-arguments. It is long past time to address and assuage the fears surrounding marijuana and embrace individual civil liberties.

Letter: Wake up Americans!
Letters

Letter: Wake up Americans!

America is being destroyed from within as we adopt Sal Alinsky's Marxist “Rules for Radicals” from his book which he dedicated to Lucifer (Satan). His rules transforms America from a Constitutional Republic to a Socialist/Marxist country. President Obama quoted his often. Hillary Clinton did her thesis on Alinsky.

Letter: Time to revamp City Council pay raises
Letters

Letter: Time to revamp City Council pay raises

Might I suggest an alternative to the awkwardness of elected officials voting to give themselves a pay raise? What if we rewarded our politicians by tying their pay to the median income of their constituents?

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News