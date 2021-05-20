Letter: Idaho will become wind farm ghetto for California

One of the tenets of the Green New Deal is an embrace of wind-power as a replacement for all hydrocarbon based power plants: whether possible or not. Let’s examine the folly of wind: wind farms are tax payer subsidized, and do not pay back on their own, the rare earth metals needed for the generators are mined in China, and, as President Biden noted in his joint session to Congress, the turbine blades are made in China. Further, when those blades are worn-out, those same turbine blades are buried in old mine shafts, as they cannot be recycled. Wind turbines placed on federal land pay no royalties to Idaho whatsoever, and only a pittance for the roads will be paid to the counties. This is hardly green, and hardly a deal for Idaho. Perhaps their worst feature is what they do to raptors.