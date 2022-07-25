Letter: Idaho was premade for the downfall of women's rights

Idaho was premade for the downfall of women’s rights

I’m truly disgusted! Idaho — a state that has a trigger law! A state that had a law set up, premade for the downfall of rights for women! I will run next election and change Idaho! This will not be the end! Our voices will be heard! Idaho will be a sanctuary for all! With the minimum wage set up, a mother can’t even buy formula after 1 hour of work — and then factor in bills, gas, and the baby? The mother would suffer and likely increase the suicides that are already high in Idaho! Minidoka County was leading in teen pregnancy for the nation! Pro life is not pro life, it’s pro-birth! Pro-Capitalism! Gov. Little, Rep. Wood, Rep. Bedke aren’t protecting anyone but Christians. This is unconstitutional, and I hope they learn it!