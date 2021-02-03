 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Idaho wants a choice on pot
0 comments

Letter: Idaho wants a choice on pot

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Letters to the editor, mailbox, mail, letter
(Courtesy photo)

Most citizens of Idaho would like to see responsible marijuana laws put in place. We all know marijuana is here, but Scott Grow would like to change our constitution to make it so marijuana and hemp can never have such legalization, which is taking away Idahoans right to choose. The Idaho GOP is supporting a bill by Scott Grow to take away your right to chose whether or not we ever see medical or recreational marijuana and hemp. For a state that prides it self on personal liberties, why are they trying to take ours away here!? We the people decide. Scott Grow is not listening to the people.

Stephanie Luba

Boise

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter: Pastor's request is hypocritical
Letters

Letter: Pastor's request is hypocritical

Letter to the editor: Pastor Thompson needs to wear a mask, (I noticed he was not wearing one at the Council meeting), social distance and help Planned Parenthood prevent unwanted pregnancies.

Letter: I am a Karen
Letters

Letter: I am a Karen

Letter to the editor: I will continue to be Karen. But you might want to think about how it feels to have your name associated with being something negative through no fault of your own.

Letter: Learn service dog laws
Letters

Letter: Learn service dog laws

Letter to the editor: There is a difference in a service dog, a pet, and an emotional support animal. Only service dogs are exempt under Idaho Law.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News