Letter: Idaho wants a choice on pot

Most citizens of Idaho would like to see responsible marijuana laws put in place. We all know marijuana is here, but Scott Grow would like to change our constitution to make it so marijuana and hemp can never have such legalization, which is taking away Idahoans right to choose. The Idaho GOP is supporting a bill by Scott Grow to take away your right to chose whether or not we ever see medical or recreational marijuana and hemp. For a state that prides it self on personal liberties, why are they trying to take ours away here!? We the people decide. Scott Grow is not listening to the people.