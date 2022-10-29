Letter: Idaho the poster child

Idaho has always been the Poster Child of conservative values in the Northwest. Values that place a high priority on protecting our children, our elderly, our agriculture and our water. Those are the dynamics that make Idaho what she is today: THE GEM OF THE NORTHWEST.

That is why it is so important for all of us in Legislative District 26 to stand up and be counted. Vote Laurie Lickley for Senate, Jack Nelsen and Mike Pohanka for the House of Representatives. These are the folks that have the leadership skills, integrity, honesty and hometown values that we cherish in Idaho.

With experience in leadership, water management, agriculture, education and law enforcement, Legislative District 26 will be well looked after.

Let's keep Idaho the safe place where you would want to raise a good Idaho family. Vote Tuesday November 8th and help guard Idaho's future.

Roger Morley

Jerome