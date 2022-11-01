Letter: Idaho teens need us

Idaho teens need you! At any given time, approximately 500 kids between the ages of 12 and 18 are in care in Idaho alone. Please help us find a home for every teen for the holidays. If you have ever had a fleeting thought about becoming a foster parent, now is the time.

Think back to when a caring adult impacted your teenage years - from driving your first car and starting your first job to going on your first date. Without a caring adult, these life events would be challenging to navigate alone.

Teenagers need a sense of stability, connection, and guidance - especially with big life tasks such as enrolling in college, finding employment, and establishing healthy relationships in their community.

The presence of a caring adult is crucial as teens navigate life and its many challenges. Even if a teen is with you for a short amount of time, you will make a positive impact in their life.

You can make a difference, and you won't have to do it alone. The state of Idaho aids in medical and dental insurance, foster care reimbursement, case management service, support groups, and more. Don't let another day go by for these kids without homes.

Take the first step and attend an information meeting. Learn more by calling 2-1-1 or visiting fosteringidaho.org.