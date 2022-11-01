 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: Idaho teens need us

  • 0
Letters to the editor, mailbox, mail, letter
(Courtesy photo)

Idaho teens need you! At any given time, approximately 500 kids between the ages of 12 and 18 are in care in Idaho alone. Please help us find a home for every teen for the holidays. If you have ever had a fleeting thought about becoming a foster parent, now is the time.

Think back to when a caring adult impacted your teenage years - from driving your first car and starting your first job to going on your first date. Without a caring adult, these life events would be challenging to navigate alone.

Teenagers need a sense of stability, connection, and guidance - especially with big life tasks such as enrolling in college, finding employment, and establishing healthy relationships in their community.

The presence of a caring adult is crucial as teens navigate life and its many challenges. Even if a teen is with you for a short amount of time, you will make a positive impact in their life.

People are also reading…

You can make a difference, and you won't have to do it alone. The state of Idaho aids in medical and dental insurance, foster care reimbursement, case management service, support groups, and more. Don't let another day go by for these kids without homes.

Take the first step and attend an information meeting. Learn more by calling 2-1-1 or visiting fosteringidaho.org.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter: Idaho the poster child

Letter: Idaho the poster child

Letter: Let's keep Idaho the safe place where you would want to raise a good Idaho family. Vote Tuesday November 8th and help guard Idaho's future.

Letter: Let there be light

Letter: Let there be light

Letter: If anything the last 6 months has confirmed, it’s that Trump was and is a very corrupt man who represents lawlessness and disregard of the principles of our Democracy and its Constitution.

Letter: Vote blue!

Letter: Vote blue!

Letter: As President of the Idaho Democratic Women’s Caucus, I am proud to announce our support of Ron Taylor for Idaho Senate, Ned Burns and Karma Fitzgerald for the Idaho House of Representatives.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News