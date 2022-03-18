 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Idaho spends less per student year than anyone else in the country

The most meaningless piece of data, but the best-known fact is that Idaho spends less per student year than anyone else in the country. The NEA, liberal politicians, school personnel, and the guy next door knows this fact. Virtually everyone knows it and thinks it’s an important fact. When that fact stands alone, it is absolutely meaningless.

An example:

You tell the guy at the water cooler that you spent $30,000 on a new car and what does he think of your bargain. Any opinion based on that small amount of information has no value. He should ask: new/used, make, model, year, MPG, 2/4wd and a lot more, before he gives an opinion.

The issue is not what we spent – but what did we get for our buck. According to Sherri Ybarra our Superintendent of Public Instruction, Idaho is:

1st (tied with Ind.) in the Nation for students who do college work while still in our public school system;

5th in the Nation for college ready high school students;

5th in the Nation for a chance for success, and

84.1% for 5 year graduation rate.

Additionally, Idaho is 5th among the states that require all graduates to take the SAT (Scholastic Aptitude Test).

Our teachers are doing a particularly good job and deserve our salute of thanks - BUT the system is working – it doesn’t need fixed. We should be looking to obtain the highest result for the least expenditure in our public service programs.

Education should be assessed by using results – not expenditures. It certainly looks like our State is getting true value for dollars invested.

Just another example of our leaders creating a crisis, assuming more money is the solution, and trying to cure a situation that does not exist.

M. Lynn Dunlap

Twin Falls

