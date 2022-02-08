 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Idaho should fund full-day kindergarten

Idaho should fund full-day kindergarten

Funding for full day kindergarten classes in Idaho is a priority and a definite possibility this year. My speech-language pathologist colleagues and I have witnessed the benefits of early remediation in preventing communication and academic problems. Our elementary school offered a full day kindergarten session for several years, which was extremely popular with our community.

The full day enabled children to receive various therapy services without missing out on important academics. Our students and their families deserve this opportunity. My nieces and nephew attended a full day of kindergarten in Twin Falls very successfully (combination of public/private). Please let your representatives know the value of full funding for this important early education benefit.

Leah Whiteman

Star

