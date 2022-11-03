 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Idaho Senate Majority Caucus Leadership endorses Senator Laurie Lickley

Idaho is one of the best places in America. We have natural beauty, a strong economy, and a culture rooted in family values. Our Republican leaders are stewards of our resources, maintaining a balanced budget, record low taxes, and continuing to make investments in infrastructure and education.

One of those steadfast leaders is Laurie Lickley. We’ve had the privilege to serve alongside Laurie for the past four years. She is pro-family, pro-business, and pro-community, recognizing the value of every Idahoan and fighting each day to support Blaine, Jerome, and Lincoln counties.

As a lifelong Idahoan, she was raised on our values. As a rancher, she knows the importance of agriculture and protecting our resources. As a business owner, she recognizes the impact transportation and tax policy have on each of us.

Laurie truly listens and actively reaches out to her constituents to recommend policies that support the diverse needs of her district. She thinks strategically and does what is right – even if it is not popular. It is a key reason she was asked to serve as Vice Chair of the Resources and Conservation committee in the legislature.

She has also worked hard on the Idaho Behavioral Health Council and brought much-needed access to mental health professionals. She worked with a team to successfully roll out the 988 Crisis Hotline and crisis centers across the state.

Laurie Lickley is a servant leader who lives her values every day. She stands up for her district in the legislature, and we ask you to join us in standing for her.

Vote Laurie Lickley for Idaho Senate District 26.

Idaho Senate Majority Caucus Leadership

President Pro Tempore, Senator Chuck Winder

Majority Leader, Senator Kelly Anthon

Assistant Majority Leader, Senator Abby Lee

Majority Caucus Chair, Senator Mark Harris

