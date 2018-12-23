The United States has provided the Saudis with intelligence, military advice and logistical support beginning in 2015 with a substantial cost to the taxpayers. It wasn’t until the recent killing of the Washington Post journalist Jamal Khashoggi by the Saudis at a consulate in Turkey that the war in Yemen was exposed to the American public.
An outcry by the American people forced our government to respond to the genocide of the Yemeni people, while President Trump advocated for continued multi-billion dollar weapons sales to the Saudis.
In response to the outcry, Sens. Bernie Sanders, Mike Lee and Chris Murphy introduced a resolution — S.J. Res 54. The resolution would invoke the War Powers Resolution of 1973, inserting congressional oversight into overseas conflicts and ending U.S. involvement and military assistance to the war in Yemen. The resolution passed with a vote of 56-41 with Idaho Sens. James Risch and Mike Crapo opposing and voting against the bill.
Adding insult to injury, Rep. Mike Simpson voted for H.Res. 6784 and H.Res. 1176. These bills craftily and deceptively misled the public with provisions added allowing Congress to abdicate their responsibility disregarding Article I section 8 of the U.S. Constitution, as well as violating section 5(c) of the War Powers Resolution of 1973. Sens. Crapo and Risch, as well as Rep. Simpson have shown they support the Saudi genocide, and we as Idahoans deserve an explanation.
David Leavitt
Twin Falls
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.