Dear Citizens of Idaho,
We, the undersigned Republican women of Idaho, recognize and thank Gov. C.L. “Butch” Otter for his many years of dedicated service to the people of our great state. We acknowledge that some had and have differing views from Gov. Otter; nonetheless, we appreciate his commitment and service to the people of Idaho. We personally do not agree with the State Republican Central Committee censure of our retiring governor after his 12 years as governor and 40 years of service to Idaho.
At the dinner honoring our new governor and first lady, Gov. Batt advised Gov. Little “to listen to the women.” That chorus was joined by governors Kempthorne, Risch and Otter. It was immensely ironic that on that same day, there had been an attempt at the Republican State Central Committee meeting to silence the voices of Republican women by removing the president of the Idaho Federation of Republican Women as a voting member of that committee. It is absurd to try to silence the very women who work in campaign offices throughout the state, carry our Republican message door to door and lead out in our communities as mayors, city council members, education advocates and much much more.
So, through our combined voices as Idaho Republican women, we say thank you, Gov. Otter.
Kelley Packer
Tracey Wasden
Farhana Hibbert
Linsy Heiner
Theresa Bradford
Kitty Kunz
Eva Gay Yost
Gaye Bennett
Shirley Taylor
Ann Rydalch
Patti Syme
Cec Tyler
Nancy Baxter
Charlene Matheson
Coleen Erickson
Brenda Butikofer
Marsha Bjornn
Maxine Bell
Sara Adams
Kay Bradford
Cheryl Miller
Samantha Parrott
Lois Bauer
Darlene Simpson
Julie Lynn
Disclaimer: This is not meant as a representation of all IFRW members’ views, as it was not voted on in any formal meeting.
