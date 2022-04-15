Letter: Idaho Primary on May 17

The percentage of people who vote in Idaho's primary is historically low in stark contrast to the votes cast in the November general election. This year we need to have a record primary turnout.

The closed Republican primary ballot contains the same judicial candidates as the Democratic ballot. Also on both ballots are levy requests. These levies are important, though hard to justify when the legislature refuses its constitutional responsibility to adequately fund our schools. Essentially the Idaho legislature is holding taxpayers hostage. We must pass levies to bridge the funding gap, holding onto the slim thread of hope the legislature will finally be forced to do its job. In the meantime, it falls upon us to insure the kids do not suffer the legislators' dereliction of duty.

The Republican majority legislature, who has neglected education for decades, now has members trying to dictate what can be taught in schools at our expense. The Lt. Gov. bankrupted her office in this folly. Our tax dollars are being misappropriated to fund political grifts by self-avowed fiscal conservative "freedom fighters".

We must Take Back Idaho.

We must replace bad legislators with reasonable ones who will do their constitutional duty. This website offers recommendations for the Republican ballot:

Vote for schools on May 17.

Marilyn Beckett

Moscow

