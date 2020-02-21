Letter: Idaho presidential primary should be Super Tuesday or in May

Mike Bloomberg is presenting Idaho with a choice to make concerning the date of our presidential primary. His novel tactic of waiting to run on a ballot until Super Tuesday will show us just how big and important Super Tuesday really is, or isn't.

If Bloomberg wins or even comes close to getting the Democratic nomination for president, it will show that Super Tuesday counts more than the early primary states. In the future, more candidates of both parties will use this tactic. If he does poorly, it won't change much and will show that the early primaries are important for selecting the nominee.

Depending on the outcome, Idaho can make a choice to better itself. If Super Tuesday is really all important, then the Legislature should move the Idaho presidential primary to Super Tuesday, rather than the week after as it is now, and become one of the states that takes part in the great decision. If Super Tuesday appears irrelevant to the nomination process then the Legislature should move the Presidential primary back to May to join our regular primary. This will cut down on county election costs and save each of our 44 counties tens of thousands of dollars.

The Idaho Legislature may do nothing or they can choose depending on the outcome of Super Tuesday to save money or help us to take our place among the decision makers.