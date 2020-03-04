Letter: Idaho physicians group opposes women's sports bill
Letter: Idaho physicians group opposes women's sports bill

The Idaho Chapter of the American College of Physicians (ACP) opposes House Bill 500, the Fairness in Women’s Sports Act. The American College of Physicians is committed to non-discrimination. It opposes legislation that discriminates against vulnerable populations such as transgender youth. Idaho ACP represents Internal Medicine physicians and associated sub-specialty physicians around the state. This bill as currently stated could subject transgender youth to specialized testing, monitoring and other medical exams that are not required of other athletes. Identifying and evaluating such youth could result in increased discrimination, isolation and have adverse mental health consequences. Idaho ACP firmly opposes House Bill 500.

Sent by,

Lesleigh Box, MD

Chair, Idaho ACP Health Policy Committee

