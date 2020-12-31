Letter: Idaho lucky to have clean-energy leadership

From Idaho, you’d have to travel cross country and more than 2,000 miles east to Vermont before you come across another state with a larger share of electricity generated from clean energy. Through hydropower, wind, solar and other means we generate more than three-fourths of our power from renewables. We also demonstrate to the nation the success of building infrastructure that capitalizes on natural resources to provide affordable energy rates, local economic development, job creation and reduced carbon emissions. Which is why it is so exciting to see a national investment further this legacy. The recently announced partnership between the Idaho National Laboratory and Minneapolis’ Xcel Energy marks important progress for American leadership on clean energy. A practical investment in innovation, the project will tackle technical barriers to expand the production and eventually sale of carbon-free hydrogen.