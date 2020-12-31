 Skip to main content
Letter: Idaho lucky to have clean-energy leadership
Letter: Idaho lucky to have clean-energy leadership

From Idaho, you’d have to travel cross country and more than 2,000 miles east to Vermont before you come across another state with a larger share of electricity generated from clean energy. Through hydropower, wind, solar and other means we generate more than three-fourths of our power from renewables. We also demonstrate to the nation the success of building infrastructure that capitalizes on natural resources to provide affordable energy rates, local economic development, job creation and reduced carbon emissions. Which is why it is so exciting to see a national investment further this legacy. The recently announced partnership between the Idaho National Laboratory and Minneapolis’ Xcel Energy marks important progress for American leadership on clean energy. A practical investment in innovation, the project will tackle technical barriers to expand the production and eventually sale of carbon-free hydrogen.

Idaho’s lucky to have leadership invested in supporting clean energy. Our own Senator Crapo co-chairs the Senate Renewable Energy and Energy Efficiency Caucus. As Congress enters a lame duck session and prepares for a new one in January, we need him to continue beating the drum. By offering his support on the partnership and continuing advocacy for an “all of the above” energy approach, the senator can move the U.S. as a whole closer to a truly 21st century infrastructure and a more sustainable environmental future — not to mention economic recovery from the pandemic.

Dave Rogers

Meridian

