When I moved to Idaho from Arizona two years ago, I was surprised to read stories about the struggles in the capitol to get changes to Idaho’s Victim’s Bill of Rights passed.
As a curious person, I looked at the changes that were being proposed. I’m not a lawyer, but nothing in there jumped out at me as being a deal breaker or going too far. But then again, that is because I am from Arizona, where similar laws have already been on the books for years without problems.
I read more about the proposal and the group Marsy’s Law for All, and learned that Arizona’s laws are some of the strongest and what they based many of the Marsy’s Law concepts off of. Then I read about how Idaho’s legislators were concerned about how Marsy’s Law would bring so many problems — which somehow never occurred in Arizona or any of the other states with similar laws.
Hey, I moved to Idaho because I wanted “different,” but I meant a better place to raise my family, have a business and home, etc. I didn’t know “different” would mean less protections if I ever become a victim.
Somehow that doesn’t make Idaho seem like a better place for my family or business or home. Maybe Idaho legislators should rethink that and start supporting Marsy’s Law if they truly want to protect victims and make this a place where families can feel safe.
Kristen Cavalieri
Boise
