In their recent Times-News op-ed, the state House leadership once again demonstrated their abandonment of fiscal responsibility and contempt for Idaho voters. After the striking majority of Idahoans voted to approve a wise investment in public health, the capitol elites couldn't help themselves but come unhinged at the fact that their costly and wasteful attempts at siphoning care from those who need it most were shot down for the useless red tape it is.
What the leaders cannot take into account with their posh and self-congratulating dismissal of normal folks is that the state of healthcare as they oversaw it forced 60,000 Idahoans to live on the precipice of the harrowing decision between their lives and their livelihoods. You all have seen it. Everyone in this state either has been or has known someone close to them whose financial lifeline and physical well-being have had to endure the harsh realities of the medical system as we know it. The people of Idaho knew that there was a crisis and have acted. The leadership doesn't like it simply because they're used to their hands being on the controls.
As the adage goes, "never trust a politician." And, unfortunately, what the regrettable House leadership has demonstrated is that it betrays the trust of its constituents and has its self-serving interests at heart. After all, they are used to having all of the say in what happens in this state. They don't like the issues being brought to them. They would rather enjoy the comforts of their big leather chairs, pat their own backs, and spend their evenings on free plates of P.F. Changs than concern themselves with the concerns of Idahoans. Maybe they can pull themselves together and display some semblance of effective leadership. But I, for one, am not optimistic.
Bayley Bingham
Twin Falls
