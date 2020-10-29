Letter: Idaho Is Too Great to Hate — STILL

I love my state for its diversity and beauty of both people and places. So, when I listened to NPR Kirk Siegler's report on Oct. 17 titled "Are Paramilitary Extremists Being Normalized? Look to Idaho for Answers," I was notably frustrated. My family has lived and worked in Idaho for over 40 years, so I am well aware of the negative economic cost and national stigma that past human rights issues have created for our state and communities. During my professional years, I, along with my statewide colleagues, wanted on multiple occasions, to "show off" our Gem State. We would suggest hosting regional or national meetings in Idaho only to be dismissed because of our state's human rights history. Fortunately, after several years, what lingered in people's minds was how Idahoans responded to the hate, violence and armed camps of "paramilitary extremists." We, as Idaho citizens, collectively initiated "Idaho Is Too Great to Hate" by establishing and funding human rights events, institutions and policies throughout our state. Now, decades later, we need to emphasize that "Idaho Is Too Great to Hate — STILL!" Each of us, from every community in Idaho, can do this — right now: 1) Contact our friends and colleagues in north Idaho to support their efforts to maintain welcoming and livable communities for all; 2) Donate to the Human Rights Education Institute in Coeur d'Alene @ www.hrei.org; 3) Contact your state and local officials to let them know "Idaho Is too Great to Hate — STILL!. Thanks for making a difference — because you do!