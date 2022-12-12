Letter: Idaho is lucky to have Mike Crapo

Idaho is lucky to have a leader like Sen. Mike Crapo in Washington working to advance smart, bipartisan policies that strengthen our economy and secure a cleaner energy future.

The senator’s recent introduction of the American Nuclear Infrastructure Act (ANIA) will help drive critical research in nuclear energy that will continue to drive innovation, create jobs and help reduce emissions.

The senator’s support of bipartisan clean energy policies like ANIA is the latest example in his proven track record for advancing legislation that benefits and helps strengthen efforts at the Idaho National Laboratory (INL). This bill would increase the critical nuclear research and development underway at INL by streamlining the permitting processes for nuclear and furthering the development of nuclear fuels. It would also aid in strengthening our national energy security by reducing reliance on foreign nuclear fuel sources.

Just like the bipartisan infrastructure law Sen. Crapo helped pass last year, this legislation will help Idaho and the entire country move critical clean energy policies forward. Nuclear is and will continue to be a critical element of an all-of-the-above approach to energy, and ANIA will help ensure it stays that way.

Carrie Punete

Nampa