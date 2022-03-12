 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Idaho House Representatives pass ridiculous bill

Our village idiots in Idaho's House of Representatives have passed appropriately numbered House Bill 666, which mandates fines and/or prison for Idaho librarians who check out materials to a minor that could "harm them."

Of course, our house idiots don't define what that harm is, or what those materials are, but this is not about "paper cuts."

I think I first encountered "a harmful book," as a 13-year old, when I avidly read anti-war novel Catch 22 by Joseph Heller. For the first time, I was harmed by graphic descriptions of Italian brothels and prostitutes and such un-American activities as war-profiteering, Army officers who lied, cheated, and abused their men, those men dying slowly and horribly in combat and even refusing to fight.

I'm a much better person for being exposed to all that at such a tender age, but then we have Idaho Representative Syme, R-Caldwell, who proudly says:

“I would rather my 6-year-old grandson start smoking cigarettes tomorrow than get a view of this stuff one time at the public library or anywhere else,” I note Catch-22 has landed on the list of the American Library.

Ray Brooks

Hagerman

