The Idaho Supreme Court has agreed to allow Idaho families and physicians to intervene and provide information on how tens of thousands of Idahoans would be negatively impacted if Proposition 2 is overturned. That decision was applauded by the Idaho Hospital Association and other healthcare providers across the state.
By being granted intervenor status, two Idaho mothers, Dr. Bruce Belzer — a family physician — and the Idaho Medical Association representing 3,000 Idaho physicians will help brief the court on how Medicaid works and how expansion of Medicaid will benefit the lives of thousands of uninsured Idahoans.
As healthcare providers on the front lines delivering care every day, the IMA intervenors will be able to speak to the technical and legal aspects of Proposition 2 as well as the practical aspect and improved health that comes with insurance coverage.
“More than 365,000 Idahoans voted in favor of Proposition 2. Their support was loud and clear, and yet a select few would like to overturn that law and convince the Supreme Court that this law is unconstitutional,” IHA President Brian Whitlock said in a statement. “The state attorney general can certainly demonstrate for the court that Proposition 2 passes constitutional muster, and now they will have healthcare professionals and real Idahoans joining them to convince the court to reject the political maneuvering by a small group of people to subvert the will of the people.”
The State of Idaho and now the intervenors have until Dec. 24 to submit their briefs to the court. The Supreme Court has scheduled oral arguments for Jan. 29.
Idaho Hospital Association Staff
