I am wife, mother, grandmother, a resident of Twin Falls and leader of Southern Idaho Progressive Coalition in Twin Falls. These are my issues and values.
We’re proud members of United Vision and United Action for Idaho and the RiseUp, Idaho campaign — a people's campaign. My husband Paul and I have been working tirelessly to organize here because we see how the people in our community are struggling amidst the failed leadership of the establishment politicians that have ruled this state.
This effort is about real people who believe we can be better than we are doing. We have dedicated hours and what little we have because these are the issues and values that make the difference between life and death, between our kids having a future or not, between hope or hopelessness.
The fact is that the Idaho GOP attacks Idahoans working to restore our democracy and make a state that is accountable to all it’s people. It is clear that the Idaho GOP can't win on issues and values; so, instead, they go out of their way to distort the truth and use fear tactics to incite hate to bolster support for a populist effort. In their recent statement attacking our efforts, they failed to see their constituents again in order to advance policies that undermine us at the expense of their party.
Exactly when did restoring local control, public lands in public hands, health care, preserving social security and Medicaid, ensuring rights for those disabled, protecting our kids with sensible gun laws, fair and equitable pay and fair immigration laws become radical liberal ideas?
Idaho, we can’t keep expecting different results if we keep doing the same old thing. Please vote for us, the people who have been left out and forgotten in their political game.
Linda Sturman
Twin Falls
