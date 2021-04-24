Letter: Idaho GOP is Trump-saturated

The attempt by Idaho GOP legislators to ban mask mandates by government entities is stupefying in its sheer ignorance and willful blindness. Coupled with their bid to trample Idahoans' ability to put initiatives on the ballot, the mask ban shows just how Trump-saturated the Idaho GOP has become.

Rational debate and reasoned response to Idaho issues largely have disappeared as GOP legislators try to out-strive one another in proving their Trumpist loyalties. Their partisan indulgences irresponsibly leaved unaddressed real problems that affect real people in real ways. They busy themselves contriving "solutions" to which there are no problems.

After shutting down the legislature for two weeks due to a covid menace, one would think they'd grasp that masking is a prudent measure of safety and protection. Moreover, wearing a mask is a far less intrusive limit on our freedoms than, for example, speed limits, driver licensing and road rules. Speed limits, licensing requirements and road rules clearly restrict our freedom to use public highways. Yet we likely won't see GOP legislators move to repeal those measures of protecting lives and property.