In response to the recent attack from the Idaho GOP, I want to tell you what this grassroots campaign is really all about. I’m proud to stand with United Vision and United Action for Idaho and to be a part of the RiseUp, Idaho campaign — a people's campaign to take back our power.
We've traveled the state, and are the only ones who go out and really listen to regular Idahoans. The other side can tailgate all they want. While they're cracking open cold ones, we are actually talking to voters and coming up with the solutions they deserve.
There's something exciting happening in Idaho, and the other side can't stand it. Paulette Jordan, Kristin Collum, Cristina McNeil and Arron Swisher aren’t establishment politicians; these are real people rising up who have the fresh ideas our state needs.
The only way the Idaho Republican Party can try to win is to drown us out and distort our positions because they can't beat us on the facts. Instead they go out of their way to distort the truth, use fear tactics to incite hate and attack women.
I am Maria Bucklew, I am a Latina and a woman, and what the Idaho GOP is doing is attacking my values and issues. But women are rising up to challenge the establishment politics and lead on the issues that matter most to us.
The women who primarily comprise United Vision and United Action for Idaho have become the targets of the GOP who have made it their practice to dismiss and diminish women across the country and here in Idaho. But women vote and women in Idaho are done with divisive party politics and the same tired approaches that offer no solutions.
Maria Bucklew
Jerome
