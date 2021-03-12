 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Idaho farmers need immigration reform
0 comments

Letter: Idaho farmers need immigration reform

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Letters to the editor, mailbox, mail, letter
(Courtesy photo)

Idaho has a long history of being a hardworking state that puts food on tables across the country. Besides potatoes, farmers in Idaho grow more hard white wheat than any other state, as well as huge portions of our supply of other fruits and vegetables, all parts of an industry worth more than $1 trillion nationally.

The farmers and ranchers of Idaho have kept their long workdays, alongside their employees, amid the challenges of the past year and the dangers of the pandemic. We need Congress to help our industry by reforming the visa and immigration system that allows the workers we need to come to the United States.

As a dairyman, I know the current H-2A visa program does little to help due to its narrow, seasonal definition of approved agriculture immigrant workers. Dairy is Idaho’s number one ag industry, representing $9.1 billion — one-third of the states agriculture economy. To staff that industry, 6,800 jobs are filled by immigrant workers. These workers help create 30,000+ additional support jobs that depend on the 15 billion pounds of milk supplied by foreign dairy workers.

Senators Crapo and Risch should work to pass the Farm Workforce Modernization Act, already passed by the U.S. House, to reform our work visa program and create a pathway to citizenship for the undocumented workers who are already contributing to our industry and economy. We must fix the supply chain to keep food on tables across America.

Terry Jones

Emmet

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter: Lawmakers' bad ideas
Letters

Letter: Lawmakers' bad ideas

Letter to the editor: I propose that Idaho’s legislators be required to gather signatures from 6% of every district in the state in support of whatever cockamamie ideas they think should become law.

Letter: Trump hijacked CPAC
Letters

Letter: Trump hijacked CPAC

Letter to the editor: What is supposed to be a presentation of cerebral and meaningful concepts that implement conservative ideas into politics was hijacked to be just another rally for Trump.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News