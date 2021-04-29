Letter: Idaho farmers need immigration reform

Idaho farmers need immigration reform

As a dairy farmer, I’ve battled almost everything Mother Nature can dish out. We’ve experienced floods, wildfires and even earthquakes. In the last year, we’ve added pandemic to the list of things we’ve worked through. But something else keeps me up at night: wondering if I’m going to have enough people to finish the work that needs to be done.

The U.S. immigration system is a man-made disaster. Our visa system doesn’t reflect the actual number of workers some industries need. It certainly doesn’t reflect the number of people who want to come to this country and work for a better life.

If we can fight through a pandemic (with immigrants’ help), we can solve the problems in our immigration system. A good start would be for Senators Mike Crapo and James Risch to pass the Farm Workforce Modernization Act (FWMA). The FWMA would modernize the H-2A visa program so farmers can have a better way to bring in the workers we need.

Congress needs to keep Idaho working through immigration reform.

Nick Robinson

Oakley

