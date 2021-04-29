 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Idaho farmers need immigration reform
0 comments

Letter: Idaho farmers need immigration reform

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Letters to the editor, mailbox, mail, letter
(Courtesy photo)

Idaho farmers need immigration reform

As a dairy farmer, I’ve battled almost everything Mother Nature can dish out. We’ve experienced floods, wildfires and even earthquakes. In the last year, we’ve added pandemic to the list of things we’ve worked through. But something else keeps me up at night: wondering if I’m going to have enough people to finish the work that needs to be done.

The U.S. immigration system is a man-made disaster. Our visa system doesn’t reflect the actual number of workers some industries need. It certainly doesn’t reflect the number of people who want to come to this country and work for a better life.

If we can fight through a pandemic (with immigrants’ help), we can solve the problems in our immigration system. A good start would be for Senators Mike Crapo and James Risch to pass the Farm Workforce Modernization Act (FWMA). The FWMA would modernize the H-2A visa program so farmers can have a better way to bring in the workers we need.

Congress needs to keep Idaho working through immigration reform.

Nick Robinson

Oakley

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter: Senior citizens aren't respected in Twin Falls
Letters

Letter: Senior citizens aren't respected in Twin Falls

It has come to my attention that my 93-year-old mother, who I might add, still mows her own lawn with a push mower and who takes care of her alleyway when weather permits, received a Code Violation Notice with a threat of a $93 fine . . .

Letter: Is this really Idaho?
Letters

Letter: Is this really Idaho?

When I first moved here, the people had just voted for legislative term limits and that legislative body stated that the people don't know wha…

Letter: Idaho GOP is Trump-saturated
Letters

Letter: Idaho GOP is Trump-saturated

Letter: "Rational debate and reasoned response to Idaho issues largely have disappeared as GOP legislators try to out-strive one another in proving their Trumpist loyalties."

Letter: If bars are open, pools should be, too
Letters

Letter: If bars are open, pools should be, too

Last summer, with the Buhl pool closed all season, every bar in town remained open. Statewide, water parks, bike parks, skateparks were all closed or restricted, however, nearly every Idaho golf course remained open.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News