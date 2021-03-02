 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Idaho farmers need broadband
0 comments

Letter: Idaho farmers need broadband

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Letters to the editor, mailbox, mail, letter
(Courtesy photo)

Just like every other business, Idaho farmers rely on modern technology to help them be successful. The backbone of the technology needed to run a business like a farm is reliable broadband service that provides for high-speed internet access. Increased access to reliable broadband service enables farmers to use modern technology to more efficiently and effectively raise their crops, helping Idaho farmers stay in business. Of greater importance to Idaho farmers, however, is future generations of our kids. By increasing access to reliable high-speed internet through increased broadband infrastructure, we can help rural Idaho kids to stay in or come back to Idaho, allowing them to have the lives and careers they deserve from wherever they live.

Idaho is the 39th most connected state in the U.S. and ranked the third slowest average internet speeds in the nation. Bridging this digital divide is necessary for Idaho farmers to stay in business and keep Idaho kids right here in Idaho. Many community leaders have come together to launch Imagine Idaho, an effort designed at increasing awareness of the importance of broadband and promoting policies that help Idaho's ability to expand broadband infrastructure in a pro-competitive way. I encourage others to join this important effort to ensure that every Idahoan has access to reliable broadband that will allow all Idahoans to live, learn and work anywhere in our great state.

Nick Robinson

Oakley

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter: RIP to Rush and other thoughts
Letters

Letter: RIP to Rush and other thoughts

"We now see Orwell's “1984” on full display with the implementation of Socialism/Marxism. Remember, Socialism always results in the loss of individual liberties. It can never deliver what it promises."

Letter: Idahoans freedom is threatened
Letters

Letter: Idahoans freedom is threatened

Letter to the editor: Our common voice and rights—guaranteed by the Idaho Constitution--are being taken away. Why? State Senator Vick is sponsoring a bill that would virtually end citizen ballot initiatives.

Letter: Letter to Sen. Heider
Letters

Letter: Letter to Sen. Heider

Letter to the editor: The bill to make the initiative process more difficult flies in the face of democracy, in the face of representative government, and in the face of representation.

Letter: Oath of office should be taken on the Constitution
Letters

Letter: Oath of office should be taken on the Constitution

"No one can stop you from practicing your religion where you see so fit, but at the highest level of representation is not a good fit, and the founders knew this would be a problem otherwise they would've made the United States a specific religion in the Constitution."

Letter: Republicans aren't split
Letters

Letter: Republicans aren't split

Letter to the editor: To the contrary, the US House and Senate votes around Trump’s second impeachment displayed almost total unity in favor of the Bully-in-Chief. 

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News